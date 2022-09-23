Intermediate to Senior C# Developer

This position will require a magnitude of new exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. We don’t focus on one area of .Net and our solutions dab into a wide range of platforms and environments.

This specific position will gain you masterful skills in Microsoft SQL and we are not talking about simple selects or updates. Very few positions out there do the type of data processing we perform inside SQL procedures, unlocking the raw purpose built power of MSSQL. Our frameworks and business controllers are very efficient and hand crafted. We develop slower in order to scale faster. You will be programming in the latest C# .Net language features and working on real world systems alongside other skilful senior, intermediate and junior developers.

The experience you’d gain will be unmatched and broaden your horizon beyond your grasp. As a full-stack engineer we expect that you understand every aspect of development, someone that could be the centre of any technical topic around software development.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

BENEFICIAL COMPETENCIES

Agile development

Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

Service Oriented Architecture

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft Sql Server

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

Microsoft TFS

Azure Devops

.NET

ReSharper

ASP.NET Web API

