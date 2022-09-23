IT Business Analyst

Role purpose:

To provide expertise and advice to support the development of operational implementation plans and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques pertaining to technology solutions, contributing to client / customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements.

Qualifications:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Responsibilities:

Liaise with business departments and external customers to define the scope of new IT projects.

Translate business requirements into IT specifications ready for detail design and implementation.

Regular interaction between the project stakeholders and the IT team to ensure design requirements are clear and are met by the IT design team.

Implement business processes with supporting ‘standard operating procedures’ (SOPs) within the framework of the relevant business practice.

Analyse and report on process performance and risk, to identify improvement initiatives.

Test, monitor and report on data and information related to implemented business solutions.

Perform complex solution designs according to client requirements.

Test complex configured technology solutions.

Compile business-requirement and system-design specifications for solutions aimed at the improvement of business processes.

Perform work activities in a way that limits cost.

Analyse relevant business intelligence to identify, justify and drive, continuous improvement initiatives for clients / customers (Internal / External).

Manage the adoption of process improvement initiatives.

Complete own training successfully as per an agreed personal development plan (PDP).

Skills and Experience

3 – 5 years’ relevant work experience.

The ability to understand financial and economic concepts and principles; to identify, create and/or exploit opportunities, and improve the viability of a business.

The ability to ensure high standards of quality and service delivery to meet and exceed client expectations.

The ability to explore, identify, learn and implement new and creative ways to improve processes, products, services, practices, customer value, organisational effectiveness and culture.

The ability to establish and maintain positive interpersonal relationships characterised by sensitivity, support, respect and constructive resolution of differences and of conflict.

Displaying the mental and/or moral strength to be open and direct with others without being intimidating or intimidated.

Uses the appropriate consulting approaches to defining and delivering what clients/customers need to strengthen their business.

Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by a suitable solution.

Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by IT solutions.

Desired Skills:

financial and economic concepts and principles

service delivery

IT BA

