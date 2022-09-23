Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Typically, 3+ years of software development experience in a Consumer Electronics and Embedded Software Stack Integration and Technologies, working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery.
- Knowledge of Industry-wide best practices of Processes, Integration Techniques and Tools.
- Sufficient knowledge of Security & Software compliance with regulatory requirements.
- Knowledge of SDLC Tools, e.g., IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre.
- Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid, DevOps etc.
- Minimum of 3 + years of commercial experience developing in Java SE / Core.
- Web technologies (e.g., WS, RESTful, etc.) and scripting languages (e.g., HTML, JavaScript, CSS etc.)
- Database Management Systems e.g., Oracle, MySQL, SQLite, etc.
Job Purpose
- System and sub-system software integration of enterprise-wide set-top box software solutions using internally created and/or off the shelf components.
- Mentorship of SI team.
- Coordination of SI line function strategy execution across CFT.
- Review of SI team’s deliverables.
- Low-level design of Integration Plan/Test Cases.
- Defect triage, engineering validation, technical recommendations (incl. approach & focus) & lifecycle management.
- Build profiling, benchmarking & reporting
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java SE
- Core Java
- Restful
- JavaScript
- Oracle
- MySQL
- J2SE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Insurance and Investment Company based in Sandton