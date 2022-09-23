Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 23, 2022

  • Typically, 3+ years of software development experience in a Consumer Electronics and Embedded Software Stack Integration and Technologies, working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery.
  • Knowledge of Industry-wide best practices of Processes, Integration Techniques and Tools.
  • Sufficient knowledge of Security & Software compliance with regulatory requirements.
  • Knowledge of SDLC Tools, e.g., IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre.
  • Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid, DevOps etc.
  • Minimum of 3 + years of commercial experience developing in Java SE / Core.
  • Web technologies (e.g., WS, RESTful, etc.) and scripting languages (e.g., HTML, JavaScript, CSS etc.)
  • Database Management Systems e.g., Oracle, MySQL, SQLite, etc.

Job Purpose

  • System and sub-system software integration of enterprise-wide set-top box software solutions using internally created and/or off the shelf components.
  • Mentorship of SI team.
  • Coordination of SI line function strategy execution across CFT.
  • Review of SI team’s deliverables.
  • Low-level design of Integration Plan/Test Cases.
  • Defect triage, engineering validation, technical recommendations (incl. approach & focus) & lifecycle management.
  • Build profiling, benchmarking & reporting

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java SE
  • Core Java
  • Restful
  • JavaScript
  • Oracle
  • MySQL
  • J2SE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Insurance and Investment Company based in Sandton

