Lead Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

Our Client based in Gauteng is seeking a Lead Developer to join their Team.
Duties:
- Solution Design
- Solution Design review
- Code Reviews
- Basic Project Management
- Low-level testing and unit testing, including drawing up test cases
- .Net Design, Development and Deployment
- T-SQL Scripting
- 3rd Party Integration (Restful Services and API’s)
-
Azure solutions design and Configuration
-
O365 Configuration (advantageous)
- CE Data migrations (advantageous)
- CE Systems Configuration (advantageous)
- CE Solution Design?(advantageous)
Experience Required:
- Agile Development Methodologies
- Min 6+ years in a developer role
-
Basic Project Management
-
Exposure to D365 Power Platform (advantageous)
Skills Required
- HTML/HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
- C# (Latest Framework version)
- MVC
- OO Programming
- TSQL – MSSQL
Desired Skills:
- html
- html5
- css
- javascript
- C#
- MVC
- OO programming
- TSQL
- software development
- solution design
- .net
- design
- API Development
- restful
- deployment