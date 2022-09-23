Lead Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

Our Client based in Gauteng is seeking a Lead Developer to join their Team.

Duties:

Solution Design

Solution Design review

Code Reviews

Basic Project Management

Low-level testing and unit testing, including drawing up test cases

.Net Design, Development and Deployment

T-SQL Scripting

3rd Party Integration (Restful Services and API’s)

Azure solutions design and Configuration

O365 Configuration (advantageous)

CE Data migrations (advantageous)

CE Systems Configuration (advantageous)

CE Solution Design?(advantageous)

Experience Required:

Agile Development Methodologies

Min 6+ years in a developer role

Basic Project Management

Exposure to D365 Power Platform (advantageous)

Skills Required

HTML/HTML5

CSS

JavaScript

C# (Latest Framework version)

MVC

OO Programming

TSQL – MSSQL

