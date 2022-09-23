Lead Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

Sep 23, 2022

Our Client based in Gauteng is seeking a Lead Developer to join their Team.

Duties:

  • Solution Design
  • Solution Design review
  • Code Reviews
  • Basic Project Management
  • Low-level testing and unit testing, including drawing up test cases
  • .Net Design, Development and Deployment
  • T-SQL Scripting
  • 3rd Party Integration (Restful Services and API’s)

  • Azure solutions design and Configuration

  • O365 Configuration (advantageous)

  • CE Data migrations (advantageous)
  • CE Systems Configuration (advantageous)
  • CE Solution Design?(advantageous)

Experience Required:

  • Agile Development Methodologies
  • Min 6+ years in a developer role

  • Basic Project Management

  • Exposure to D365 Power Platform (advantageous)

Skills Required

  • HTML/HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • C# (Latest Framework version)
  • MVC
  • OO Programming
  • TSQL – MSSQL

Desired Skills:

  • html
  • html5
  • css
  • javascript
  • C#
  • MVC
  • OO programming
  • TSQL
  • software development
  • solution design
  • .net
  • design
  • API Development
  • restful
  • deployment

