Manager: Business Intelligence – SEPTEMBER 2022 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Manager: Business Intelligence (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Information and Knowledge Management.

Major Activities

Â· Implement the BI Governance Framework. Â· Implement and oversee BI and Data Policies, Processes and Procedures for data management.

Â· Oversee data governance and architecture. Â· Implement data quality standards to ensure data quality and integrity . Â· Implement data classification and security to meet NIST requirementsÂ· Define Data Stewards Committee role, responsibilities, setting milestones and timelines. Â· Participate in organizational governance structures. Â· Monitor changes in legislation and ensure complianceÂ· Implement the BI and Data strategy roadmap. Â· Regular monitoring and reporting – BI and Data roadmap

Â· Perform analysis as required to support ATNS strategies. Â· Plan all business and technical aspects of different data and analytics systems and platforms requirementsÂ· Implement Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) – data modelling, data planning, data definitions, data mining and metadata.

Â· Overseeing data warehouse, including the collection and utilisation of all dataÂ· Develop and maintain business data architecture by designing, developing, and modifying data management infrastructure to expedite data analysis and reportingÂ· Develop and implement Data profiling and data quality measurement to provide insight into the quality of data and help to identify data quality issuesÂ· Create business ability to capture, trace, manage and maintain data in terms of accessibility and retrievability. Â· Manage and customize all ETL processes. Â· Provide technical oversight and support for integrating new technology or new initiatives, existing and new reports, dashboards, or other tools. Â· Identify and analyse errors and inconsistencies in the data and provides timely resolutions. Â· Analyse complex data and identify requirements for business enhancement. Â· Explore the data and discover patterns, meaningful relationships, irregularities and trends and share with the appropriate departments.

Â· Create a self-service reporting, predictive analysis and context driven insights. Â· Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with AI models, Neural networks, deep learning, virtual reality simulation and cognitive computing – design and build scalable data models, clean and transform data, and provide business value via data visualizationÂ· Create BI solutions that require implementing multi-dimensional data models,Â· Performs ongoing monitoring and refinement of reportsÂ· Partner with data owners and key business stakeholders to define key performance indicators, design dashboards, alerts, analytical tools, metrics and reports. Â· Establish and embed a data-driven cultureÂ· Advocate the use of BI toolsÂ· Establish and maintain a healthy relationship with Data Owners. Â· Identify training needs for data owners and key stakeholders and ensure data management and BI related training is provided

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Data Science or Statistics or related field

Certifications:

o Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) or Microsoft Business Intelligence Certificate or any certification related to Business Intelligence/data management and analyti sYears of ExperienceÂ· 5 – 7 years experience in delivering BI solutions and experience using data to drive business decisionsÂ· 5 yearsâ€™ experience as a BI Manager and proven experience in people management.

