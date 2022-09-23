Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Competencies

Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP

PLSQL

SQL

XML

Dynamic SQL

SQL and PLSQL performance tuning

Report writing

BI/Warehouse/ETL

Java SE

Education and Experience Required:

Essential:

3+ years of consistent experience in the listed core competency areas.

Working knowledge of:

? Software development within SDLC

? Unit Testing

? Data modelling and design of database structures

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 year qualification

Oracle Certified Professional – Advanced PLSQL developer

Key Purpose:

Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using Oracle related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the Client.

Desired Skills:

