Project Manager (Interior Design/Architecture) – Gauteng Sandton

You love nothing more than delivering a project on time and in budget and thrive on working on multiple projects at once!

Is this you?

You are a born project manager with a passion for handling small to medium size refurbishment/interior design/fit out projects. You pride yourself in being able to deliver projects on time and on budget whilst working on multiple [Email Address Removed] are looking to work for an innovative company that is at the forefront of what they do!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Working closely with the young and dynamic CIO you will take responsibility for the full project management of the refurbishment of large industrial spaces into exciting shared office-, light industrial- as well as storage space.

It will be your responsibility to handle the full costing as well as budgeting function keeping the company’s best interest at heart whilst delivering high quality of work.

As the PM on multiple projects across the country you will be dealing with stakeholders both internally as well as externally from the management team to the suppliers to the tenants of the buildings.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will work at an innovative market disrupter in the property industry, who has shown tremendous growth even during COVID.

You’ll work with a down-to-earth team with a great boss who is really looking someone to take this on as their “baby” and run with it

What you’ll need

A relevant tertiary qualification (QS, architecture, interior design) coupled with a relevant project management qualification combined with at least 5 years of relevant project management experience having worked on small to medium size projects (the average project value you will be working on is around R 10million – R 13 million)

A proven track record of working on multiple projects as well as the ability to travel nationally often!

What you’ll get

A role where you will be measured by output and not by hours put in. A market related salary and the ability to grow in a fast-growing business.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please apply directly on the job portal.

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

