SAP Basis Consultant – G1674 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation
- SAP Basis Consultant – Technology Integrator
- Advanced SAP Basis Administration
- Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration
- Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration
- Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS
- Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- Agile Methodology knowledge
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- ITIL
- SAP