SAP Basis Consultant – G1674 – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 23, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation

  • SAP Basis Consultant – Technology Integrator

  • Advanced SAP Basis Administration
  • Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration
  • Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration
  • Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS
  • Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience
  • Agile Methodology knowledge
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • ITIL
  • SAP

