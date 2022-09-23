SAPRI Senior IT Systems Administrator at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Cape Town

Postion Summary:

This key team member will take the lead in the formulation and implementation of system-wide policies to maximize the system’s effectiveness and ISO 14721 compliance, and will be responsible for ensuring the security of the system and of the information residing on it. She/he will also assist the team lead in selecting and implementing support for data ingest, storage and dissemination protocols. Their key focus will be on the SAPRI and marine based infrastructure but will support SAEON wide systems administration.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide the highest reliability (uptime) and responsiveness of service in the Linux servers and LAN

Implement monitoring software to warn of impending infrastructure issues and take appropriate remedial action

Ensure adequate provision of backup and failover facilities

Testing of backups in accordance with industry best practices

Select, procure and install hardware and software to improve the Linux systems’ reliability, responsiveness, and scientific utility

Provide robust technical advice on the configuration and support of system components and services

Conduct forward planning and contribute to the SAEON and SAPRI and other research infrastructure roadmaps

Maintain a blueprint of infrastructure and configurations

Work with the SAEON Systems Coordinator to ensure that LIVE and TEST copies of all major systems are maintained, available, and under configuration control

Proactively manage these systems and design them for future needs with assistance from the information management team

Maintain business continuity information on a designated external server(s) to assist with disaster recovery

Ensure that system logs are monitored and that anomalies are detected and responded to in a timely fashion

Provide regular reporting to team leads and senior management on the status of the system

Work with the SAEON Network Engineer to ensure policy compliance and security provision

Lead and assist in the development of information systems policies and their implementation

Provide support to scientists utilizing the system, in particular ocean modellers

Develop standard procedures and document knowledge as required for transfer of duties to an external party

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-10 years

BSc in Computer Science and 5 years relevant experience, or Bachelor’s Degree or diploma in Computer Science with 5 years relevant experience or Certified training with 10 years relevant experience

Experience:

Experience installing and tweaking, and occasionally building from source, a variety of software packages required to support mission

Experience with make, yum, rpm

Experience implementing onsite virtualization (e

g

Proxmox, kvm)

Experience with XML, HTML and web servers – Apache, NGINX; creating websites and web pages

Experience with implementing and managing a wiki (Twiki or similar)

Experience with Enterprise Storage like ISCSI and NFSExperience working with Enterprise server hardwareExperience with Networking and network protocols and virtualization

Knowledge:

Linux system administration – essential: familiarity with build, configuration and deployment of RHEL or Fedora or CentOS systems

Familiarity with other distributions such as Ubuntu a plus

Familiarity with network configuration and administration including BIND and DHCP

Knowledge of and experience with managing secure system firewalls

Knowledge of good system security practices, common packages and ability to implement these

UNIX shell scripting – bash, sh, csh, cron, and similar utilities

Overseeing and determining timeframes for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migrations and outages

Monitor performance of information technology systems to determine cost and productivity levels, and to make recommendations for improving the IT infrastructure

Help define IT infrastructure strategy, architecture, and processesDevising and implementing policy for backup and failover scenarios

Ensure security of data, network access and backup systemsPreserve assets, information security and control structuresRunning and sharing regular operation system reports with senior staffKnowledge of secure SSL certs and how to properly implement such certificates

Additional Notes:

Ability to contribute to devising and implementing policy for backup and failover [URL Removed] critical thinking and decision-making skillsCapacity to assess, learn and adopt new IT technologiesStrong interpersonal and communication skills for managing team and internal and external stakeholdersPersonal integrity in handling sensitive and personal dataThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF).

SAEON is mandated to establish and manage long-term environmental observatories; maintain reliable long-term environmental data sets; promote access to data for research and/or informed decision making; and contribute to capacity building. This position is supported by the DSI’s South African Polar Research Infrastructure (SAPRI) programme.

