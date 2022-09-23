Senior C++ developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng City Deep

Fast growing, well-established international company are the leading experts in their field; creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology and features for autonomous driving.

Cape Town together with their team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with their main focus being Time Sensitive Networking. Attentive, fervent and determined yet joyful is their team spirit, whether they are based on site or in home-based offices they pride themselves in having an open communication channel, being open minded and respectful towards each other.

They offer you:

– Flexible working hours

– Office or home-based possibilities

– Additional non-statutory leave

Education & Qualifications:

– Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

– Fluent in spoken and written English

– Team player with the ability to work in small teams

– Be able and willing to travel abroad

Desired Skills:

5 years C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills essential

Knowledge of Best Practices

Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C

Java

and Python.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

About The Employer:

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com or you can contact Carmen or Chandre on [Phone Number Removed];.

Visit: [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position