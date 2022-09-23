Senior Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Sep 23, 2022

Minimum Requirements

  • Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma.
  • 3+ years solid C# experience in production environments with web services back ends.
  • Solid HTML 5/JavaScript production experience.
  • Experience using [URL Removed]
  • Experience working with MSSQL
  • Experience in Silverlight/WCF would be beneficial.
  • Azure experience would be beneficial
  • Office development experience would be beneficial

Skills and Characteristics

  • Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure;
  • Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team;
  • Strong, clear and precise verbal and written communication skills;
  • Analytical, methodical and detail orientated;
  • Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks
  • Great attention to detail
  • Reliable, determined, hardworking;
  • Have proficient specification and design documentation experience

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • react
  • Javascript
  • Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

