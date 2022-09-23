Snowflake DevOps Data Engineer – G1151 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation
- DevOps Data Engineer
- IT Service Management (according to ITIL), 2nd Level Support
- High Customer Orientation
- Strong understanding of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)
- Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure, complex ticket routing)
- Flexible communication on multiple support channels (ITSM, Teams, email)
- Precise and diligent execution of ops processes
- A technical background in operating and supporting IT Platforms
- Working OnCall (Standby)
- Any Data Portal or Cloud Data Hub Experience
- SQL (Queries, DDL, Materialized Views, Tasks, Procedures, Optimization)
- BitBucket / Git
- Understanding any of the following: Python 3.7, boto3, Java Script.
- AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch
- Understanding of APIs
- Understanding of Software Development and background in Business Intelligence
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Java script
- ITIL