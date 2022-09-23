Snowflake DevOps Data Engineer – G1151

Sep 23, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation

  • DevOps Data Engineer

  • IT Service Management (according to ITIL), 2nd Level Support
  • High Customer Orientation
  • Strong understanding of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)
  • Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure, complex ticket routing)
  • Flexible communication on multiple support channels (ITSM, Teams, email)
  • Precise and diligent execution of ops processes
  • A technical background in operating and supporting IT Platforms
  • Working OnCall (Standby)
  • Any Data Portal or Cloud Data Hub Experience
  • SQL (Queries, DDL, Materialized Views, Tasks, Procedures, Optimization)
  • BitBucket / Git
  • Understanding any of the following: Python 3.7, boto3, Java Script.
  • AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch
  • Understanding of APIs
  • Understanding of Software Development and background in Business Intelligence

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Java script
  • ITIL

