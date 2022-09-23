Solution Architect Microsoft Dynamics 365

Role Description:

In this exciting role as Solution Architect, you will design the Microsoft solutions focusing on

Dynamics 365, SharePoint, PowerBI and Azure according to customer requirements, provide

the knowledge and recommendations for the installation maintenance and upgrade of the

system, support solutioning and responding to proposal.

– Additionally you will collaborate with project teams to review configuration, data migration, and integration and oversee installations operation of secure and highly available platform server and networks on premise, as well as support/design integrations with customer systems.

The Solution Architect role is to lead the design and architecture for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation for various clients.

Span of Control:

Dynamics 365 programme;

Technology architecture function;

No direct reports.

Essential:

Collaborative working style to create excellent partner relationships within the business.

Experience in changing culture and behaviours within Technology teams.

3-5 year experience in a solution architect or technical consultant role.

Proven design & architecture experience in a large complex organisation, including stakeholder management.

Proven experience in large implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 projects (or Dynamics AX and/or CRM) and Microsoft SharePoint and BizTalk.

Proven experience successfully managing application procurement, development and implementation using DevOps principles.

Experience in working in a structured project management framework, e.g. SCRUM or PMI.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written at a senior IT level.

Expertise and experience in working with 3 rd party service providers

Preferred

Experience in leading testing procedures & familiarity with test approaches;

Expert knowledge – formal qualification in IT and/or business related experience combined with senior experience in change and/or release management;

Development experience across the Microsoft stack – .Net2.0+ (C#, ASP, WCF), SQL+. TOGAF qualification; and

Experience and understanding of the public sector.

Desired Skills:

MS Dynamics 365

solutions

Solution Architect

Dynamics 365

SharePoint

PowerBI

Azure

installation maintenance

upgrade

support solutioning

design

implementation

architecture

frameworks

programme

Digital Architecture

Mobility Architecture

Security Architecture

LCS

System Architect

Dynamics AX

CRM

Microsoft SharePoint

BizTalk

SCRUM

PMI

IT

Microsoft stack

.Net2.0+

C#

ASP

WCF)

SQL+

TOGAF

public sector

Learn more/Apply for this position