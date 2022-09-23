SQL Server Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Competencies:

Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP

T-SQL

PLSQL

SQL

XML

Dynamic SQL

SQL and PLSQL performance tuning

Report writing

BI structures and standards

Cube design

Education and Experience required:

3+ years of consistent experience in the listed core competency areas.

Working knowledge of:

Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 year qualification

Key Purpose:

Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using Oracle and SQL server related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the client.

Desired Skills:

