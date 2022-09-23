Technical Lead

In this role, you will be responsible for the Strategy, Governance, User Experience, Administrative and Support processes for Messaging Services.

Qualification

Relevant IT degree or diploma

Relevant Microsoft certifications

ITIL certification will be advantageous

Experience

A minimum of 5 years Microsoft Exchange Experience

A minimum of 5 years Microsoft Office 365 Experience

Understanding and experience with Exchange Platform.

Understanding and experience of End User Collaboration trends

Understanding of Microsoft License models and features related to Exchange

Create and maintain 3y technical roadmap for Messaging environment in alignment with budget and business requirements

Working with multiple business units and/or clients, understanding and setting priorities.

Rationalization and standardization of vendors and products.

Reporting and management of operational risks relevant to your area of responsibility.

Translating IT concepts into business terms and vice versa

Ability to constructively interact with technical and non-technical parties and vendors

Presentation and communication skills

Desired Skills:

Exchange platform

Microsoft office 365

technical roadmap

messaging

