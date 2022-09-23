Technical Lead (SharePoint Services) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsible to drive the ongoing adoption and optimization of the SharePoint Onlineplatform

Maintain SharePoint Platform including Policies, Principles, Standards, Processes and Procedures and Guidelines

Provide assistance with content migrations, structures and general SharePoint advice

Manage the overall budget, expenses and recovery models for the related Share Point services and platforms

Responsible for the Strategy, Governance, User Experience, Administrative and Support processes for SharePoint Services, (incl. SharePoint On-premise,SharePoint Online, Teams etc)

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Technical Lead responsible for the Strategy, Governance, User Experience, Administrative and Support processes for SharePoint Services.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT degree or diploma

Relevant Microsoft certifications

ITIL certification will be advantageous

5+ years Microsoft Exchange and Office 365 experience

Understanding and experience with Exchange Platform and End User Collaboration trend

