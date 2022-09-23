Technical Lead (SharePoint Services) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsible to drive the ongoing adoption and optimization of the SharePoint Onlineplatform
Maintain SharePoint Platform including Policies, Principles, Standards, Processes and Procedures and Guidelines
Provide assistance with content migrations, structures and general SharePoint advice
Manage the overall budget, expenses and recovery models for the related Share Point services and platforms
Responsible for the Strategy, Governance, User Experience, Administrative and Support processes for SharePoint Services, (incl. SharePoint On-premise,SharePoint Online, Teams etc)
Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Technical Lead responsible for the Strategy, Governance, User Experience, Administrative and Support processes for SharePoint Services.
Minimum Requirements
Relevant IT degree or diploma
Relevant Microsoft certifications
ITIL certification will be advantageous
5+ years Microsoft Exchange and Office 365 experience
Understanding and experience with Exchange Platform and End User Collaboration trend