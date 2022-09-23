Technical Lead – Western Cape Cape Town Region

In this role, you will be responsible for the Strategy, Governance, User Experience, Administrative and Support processes for Messaging Services.
Qualification
- Relevant IT degree or diploma
- Relevant Microsoft certifications
- ITIL certification will be advantageous
Experience
- A minimum of 5 years Microsoft Exchange Experience
- A minimum of 5 years Microsoft Office 365 Experience
- Understanding and experience with Exchange Platform.
- Understanding and experience of End User Collaboration trends
- Understanding of Microsoft License models and features related to Exchange
- Create and maintain 3y technical roadmap for Messaging environment in alignment with budget and business requirements
- Working with multiple business units and/or clients, understanding and setting priorities.
- Rationalization and standardization of vendors and products.
- Reporting and management of operational risks relevant to your area of responsibility.
- Translating IT concepts into business terms and vice versa
- Ability to constructively interact with technical and non-technical parties and vendors
- Presentation and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Exchange platform
- Microsoft office 365
- technical roadmap
- messaging