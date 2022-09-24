Junior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

REIPPP / PPA Bid specialist, Coordination and Project support maestro

Is this you?

You are the go to on bid preparations for renewable energy and / or large EPC projects within he RE / power generation industry. You’re technical and commercial, you operate cross functional and cross culturally with ease.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be responsible for supporting activities for renewable energy projects for bidding and or financial close and or acquisitions or partnerships across various countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

You will coordinate required information from technical financial, permitting, legal, Economic Development and report to the Projects Director or Project Lead as required.

Where you’ll be doing it

The company is a locally based fully integrated independent power producer, that develops owns, and operates commercial renewable energy generation facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Company culture is progressive and dynamic with offices based in Cape Town.

What you’ll need

You will need to show strong project management abilities along with a degree in Business or Engineering combined with at least 4 years in energy projects or large infrastructure projects experience. Project Finance would be an advantage.

What you’ll get

A market related salary. The ability to be part of a young and dynamic team who values input. International knowledge that is shared freely, and the development of employees is important to this organisation. Expect to develop and learn really quickly in this organisation’s environment.

What next

