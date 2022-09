Agile Master at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client is a leading innovator in the automotive space and is looking for an experienced Agile Master/Coach to join the Digital Sales team to help roll out their new project.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Problem Solving

· Time Management & organised

· Conflict Resolution

· Experience in communication with Product Owners & Stakeholders

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· PSM1 or CSM (Professional Scrum Master / Certified Scrum Master)

· PSM2 would be advantageous

· IT / Business Degree

· IT operations Know How

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Facilitate the scrum ceremonies for one or more feature team

· Assist with the removal of impediments

· Encourage collaboration amongst team members

· Foster relationships with the scrum team, product owners and stakeholders

· Coach the scrum team in agile practices

· Ensuring the sustainability of the project by taking appropriate actions where necessary

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

· High Work-Life balance

· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

· Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

