Agile Master at Salt

My client is a leading innovator in the automotive space and is looking for an experienced Agile Master/Coach to join the Digital Sales team to help roll out their new project.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Ã‚Â· Problem Solving

Ã‚Â· Time Management & organised

Ã‚Â· Conflict Resolution

Ã‚Â· Experience in communication with Product Owners & Stakeholders

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Ã‚Â· PSM1 or CSM (Professional Scrum Master / Certified Scrum Master)

Ã‚Â· PSM2 would be advantageous

Ã‚Â· IT / Business Degree

Ã‚Â· IT operations Know How

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Ã‚Â· Facilitate the scrum ceremonies for one or more feature team

Ã‚Â· Assist with the removal of impediments

Ã‚Â· Encourage collaboration amongst team members

Ã‚Â· Foster relationships with the scrum team, product owners and stakeholders

Ã‚Â· Coach the scrum team in agile practices

Ã‚Â· Ensuring the sustainability of the project by taking appropriate actions where necessary

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

Ã‚Â· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Ã‚Â· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

Ã‚Â· High Work-Life balance

Ã‚Â· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Ã‚Â· Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Ã‚Â· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Ã‚Â· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Ã‚Â· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Ã‚Â· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

