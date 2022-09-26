Angular Developer

The Role: An excellent permanent opportunity to work with a leader in the Human Resources space has become available for an Angular Developer.

If working with the latest technologies and fully remotely is at the top of your list, then waste no time – applications are welcome.

Skills and Experience: You’ll need a customer-first mindset and the following skills to succeed in this role:

Experience required:

A degree of experience with RESTful API integration

At least 3 to 5 years previous work experience as an AngularJS developer

8 years development experience in total

Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Experience using JavaScript building tools like Gulp or Grunt

Proven experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications

In depth knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript

In depth knowledge of front-end interfaces

Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI

Fundamental knowledge of SEO

Qualifications:

Bachelor??s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar

Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including AngluarJS

Key Accountabilities: About the role and KPA’s

Design, plan and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces

Identify issues with front-end code and rectify them te resolve bugs

Audit code to identify bottlenecks of performance and apply continuous improvement

Complete unit testing and all related technical documentation for a fully functional front end application

Ensure high performance across all platforms, including desktop, mobile responsiveness and full mobile app

Work within a cross-functional team to deliver towards a common goal in an agile way of work

Learn more/Apply for this position