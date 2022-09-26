Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 26, 2022

Our well established tech client is currently looking for a Automation Test Engineer to join their expanding team, working on exciting projects.

Experienced in writing unit tests, component, and integration level tests, mock and substitute, API, testing. Must have exposure in the following framework and technology:

  • [URL Removed]
  • Cypress
  • Jest
  • API testing
  • C#

Good to have

  • Html
  • Javascript

Desired Skills:

  • Vue.js
  • Api
  • C#
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Jest
  • Cypress

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

