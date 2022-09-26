Business Analyst at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Responsibilities

Elicit and integrate information from stakeholders, producing intended material used to discover requirements and design information

Collaborate and facilitate communication between business entities, translating between the various groups to align business needs

Analyze, synthesize and refine elicitation results into requirements

Define design options, allocate requirements across solution components

Analyze the potential value of the recommended solution

Validate requirements and design in conjunction with stakeholders

Manage and maintain requirements and design information from initiation to completion

Follow up with cross-functional teams to ensure requirements are met at each stage of the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Select appropriate techniques to successfully achieve business analysis tasks across diverse projects

Assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, recommend improvements to fully realize benefit and value

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses

Stay abreast of developments in your field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth

Minimum Experience Level

3-5 years of working experience (business or IT) in various analysis roles

Essential Qualification

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Relevant Bachelor’s degree

Beneficial Qualification

Relevant qualification in Business Analysis from one of the IIBA Endorsed Education Providers contributing toward future certification

Skills

Knowledge of SDLC, Waterfall, and Agile

Knowledge of human-system interface design

Ability to elicit requirements effectively documenting to a testable level

Data modeling (ERD), is the ability to model systems and data to a logical level

Strong UML background (use cases, activity, and sequence diagrams)

Apply user stories and behavior-driven development for an iterative delivery approach

Good understanding of the various BABOK knowledge areas and aligned techniques

Strengths

Detail-orientated and committed to a high level of accuracy

Analytical thinker and problem solver

Good communication and facilitation skills

Innovative and self-motivated

High integrity

About The Employer:

Background

Long-established SA IT company that operates internationally as well.

