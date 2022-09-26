Business Analyst at Salt

My client is a notorious player in the automotive business and are looking for a seasoned BA to join their Digital Sales team as they roll out a new project.

Minimum years of experience

5-8 years’ experience

On-premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous Minimum qualification required

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

BA Certification

Responsibilities:

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

User sign off

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Generic Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Modelling techniques and method

Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

AS IS and TO BE Process and conceptual diagram documentation

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Familiar with Java development environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mindset.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensure solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Soft skills

Problem-solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable)

* Willing to work as part of a DevOps team and work outside of normal business hours on international solutions.

Salt is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position