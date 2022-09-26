Business Analyst at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 26, 2022

My client is a notorious player in the automotive business and are looking for a seasoned BA to join their Digital Sales team as they roll out a new project.

Minimum years of experience

  • 5-8 years’ experience
  • On-premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous Minimum qualification required
  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
  • BA Certification

Responsibilities:

  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • User sign off
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • AS IS and TO BE Process and conceptual diagram documentation

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organised and highly analytical mindset.
  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensure solutions are viable and consistent
  • Multi-tasking
  • Leadership
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Soft skills

  • Problem-solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable)

* Willing to work as part of a DevOps team and work outside of normal business hours on international solutions.

