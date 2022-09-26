Business Analyst at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client is a notorious player in the automotive business and are looking for a seasoned BA to join their Digital Sales team as they roll out a new project.
Minimum years of experience
- 5-8 years’ experience
- On-premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous Minimum qualification required
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
- BA Certification
Responsibilities:
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- User sign off
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Modelling techniques and method
- Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- AS IS and TO BE Process and conceptual diagram documentation
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mindset.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensure solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Soft skills
- Problem-solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable)
* Willing to work as part of a DevOps team and work outside of normal business hours on international solutions.
