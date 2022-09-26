Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Business Intelligence Developer (Power BI) – Work for This LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY As They Embark on a MAJOR 3 YEAR TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME – 12 Month Contract – Remote – Up to R700 Per Hour

This is an exciting opportunity for a Power BI Specialist with SSRS, SSIS, and agile industry experience to take on a major stakeholder role in this company’s transformation programme as they re-engineer their data-driven processes on a company-wide level.

This 12-month Independent Contract role is remote-based and paying up to R700 per hour.

Due to the nature of the programme, there is a high chance of contract renewal in a rolling capacity.

THE COMPANY

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE

As a Business Intelligence Developer, you will work in this agile environment integrating features and processes for the company’s internal platform as they embark on their 3-year major transformation programme.

Key to their 3-year major transformation programme, this leading financial services company is investing in improving their business intelligence and data-driven decision-making systems on a company-wide level.

You will contribute to the company’s wider vision by being part of the entire SDLC developing this company’s transformational process.

REQUIRED SILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma, Honours Beneficial

5+ Years’ Power BI Experience, a Power BI Expert

Expert Knowledge of SSIS & SSRS

Power BI Related Certification is Advantageous

Extensive Financial Services/Insurance Industry Experience

Agile Industry Experience

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SSIS

SSRS

Financial Services

Insurance

About The Employer:

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Daniel Goldberg

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

We appreciate every application and we do give each due consideration but if you have not had a response to your application within 14 days please consider it unsuccessful. To help us respond swiftly, please ensure you have read the requirements and ensure that your application contains the relevant details for the position you are applying for.

