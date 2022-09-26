C# Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our Client based in Pretoria, Gauteng is seeking a Software Developer to join their Team.

Skills required:

Minimum of 2 years work experience in a software development role using C#.NET & MS SQL;

Strong .NET platform knowledge;

Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;

Experience in domain driven design (DDD);

Experience in test driven development (TDD);

Azure development experience (Advantageous);

.NET Core development experience (Advantageous);

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous);

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous);

Restful service experience – (Advantageous);

Qualifications required:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

Desired Skills:

.Net

Asp.Net

MVC

web api

wcf

Sql Server

DevOps

CI/CD

C#.Net Development

C#

About The Employer:

Providing fintech platforms and embedded finance solutions that make it easierfor any banks and brands to serve the real transactional needs of theircustomers in this new economic era.

