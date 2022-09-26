C# Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Sep 26, 2022

Our Client based in Pretoria, Gauteng is seeking a Software Developer to join their Team.

Skills required:

  • Minimum of 2 years work experience in a software development role using C#.NET & MS SQL;
  • Strong .NET platform knowledge;
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD);
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD);
  • Azure development experience (Advantageous);
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous);
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous);
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous);
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous);

Qualifications required:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Asp.Net
  • MVC
  • web api
  • wcf
  • Sql Server
  • DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • C#.Net Development
  • C#

About The Employer:

Providing fintech platforms and embedded finance solutions that make it easierfor any banks and brands to serve the real transactional needs of theircustomers in this new economic era.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.