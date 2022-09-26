Data Analyst – Internal Audit – Gauteng Bedfordview

As part of the Data Analytics team, you will apply your programming and advanced analytics skillsets to work closely with the internal auditors to develop analyses and testing strategies that derive insight and help the internal audit team to better understand the company’s processes and controls. Proposed enhancements to processes and controls will follow from the various assessments

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Minimum of 2 years experience working in the Data Analytics field, including 2 years experience in the Non-life Insurance Industry.

Relevant degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Sciences, and Data Science.

Hands-on experience with SQL programming.

Strong understanding of database concepts like views, materialized views, primary keys, table joins

Experience with visualisation tools (Power BI) would be beneficial.

Experience with analytical/statistical programming would be beneficial.

Excellent communication skills (written and oral). Ability to communicate what is

relevant and important in a clear and concise manner.

Ability to handle multiple tasks and takes initiative to improve performance.

Ability to create new ways to improve current processes and develop solutions that are practical.

Responsibilities

Extract data from the company’s data warehouse, identifying key features, patterns and exceptions.

Assess the quality of data extracted to understand potential limitations or issues. Provide guidance on addressing data quality issues.

Generate exception reports from the data warehouse based on defined parameters.

Perform large-scale recalculations and comparisons of results vs data extracts/reports.

Perform scenario-based testing on data extracts/reports.

Review SQL code to identify sources of data and the accuracy and completeness thereof.

Understand and provide guidance on the appropriateness of individual access to data.

Develop and maintain MIS in order to streamline and drive automated reporting.

Develop visualisation analytics and reporting to present scenarios from the data; both at a high level to highlight potential risks and at a detailed level to enable root cause analyses.

Assist the Internal Auditors by using hands-on analysis of company data and providing insights from this.

Help the Internal Audit team understand the data tools, approaches and infrastructure available to them.

Work with the Internal Audit team to build strategic self-service data products that enable the team to more efficiently and effectively work with company data and identify potential risks.

