The Role: Our major client requires a Data Centre Technical Support.
The successful candidate will support the co-location environment for customers that co-locate in the company data center facility to ensure client connectivity
Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:
- Grade 12, IT Diploma
- Technical qualification (IT qualification from a recognized institution)
- Registrations: Data Centre Certification, A+ Certification, N+ Certification, Fibre Optic Certification, Server +
Experience required:
- 1 – 2 years working in a support environment supporting customers and IT equipment.
- Working in a help desk environment supporting customers
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:Results Delivery
- Apply cost effectiveness principles in everyday delivery to contribute to achievement of departmental financial targets by following documents processes and standards
- Adhere to change control processes and documented Service Level Agreements in line with business guidelines to ensure that results are up to standard and on time
- Ensure that results are delivered timeously by planning ahead with the team so as to document all client issues for reference purposes
Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Maintain effective stakeholder relationships by adhering to incident management and change management processes to provide input to problem management processes
- Ensure clients uphold their contractual agreements and follow required procedures and agreed utilisation of the various reticulation systems
- Track calls and changes and have continued discussions with stakeholders to understand and execute requests according to expectations
- Ensure that stakeholders follow documented processes by issuing documented guidelines and checking them as and when required to maintain positive working relationships
- Give regular and prompt feedback to stakeholders to build and maintain effective stakeholder relationships
Process Management
- Plan stakeholder work sessions to ensure that customer requirements and delivery results are aligned and meeting their expectations
- Measure progress by tracking incidents against SLA requirements to ensure progress and good delivery results
- Follow process and company standards by managing risk and to refrain from actioning any work during trading times
- Work closely with other teams and all stakeholders to understand the nature of the issues and compile a report to identify the root cause of issues
- Put corrective actions in place from reviewing incidents on the report so as to prevent those issues from reoccurring in the future
- Provide first level support by monitoring and then troubleshooting technical problems in the client??s colocation environment
- Plan actions to assist clients with installations by troubleshooting inside their racks and equipment
- Handle difficult clients in a professional manner and deal with problems by following the policies and procedures of the company
- Work ad hoc shifts outside of working hours, over weekends and in the evenings to accommodate customers in meeting their time slots
- Accommodate international customers by taking into account their time zones and providing assistance to them during those misaligned time frames
- Enforce the company standards on customers by inspecting all incidents and requests for quality control purposes
- Adhere to local and international hardware and cabling standards by researching / learning and understanding requirements and adapting them to customer needs
- Monitor network and connectivity issues by identifying any risks within the data centre so as to ensure effective risk management is actioned
- Take ownership to resolve customer issues/problems effectively without supervision by firstly taking into account the impact on the company network and clients?? infrastructure and then resolving them accordingly
- Perform installations and trouble shooting in the co-location data centre by following process to solve customer problems