Data Centre Technical Support

The Role: Our major client requires a Data Centre Technical Support.

The successful candidate will support the co-location environment for customers that co-locate in the company data center facility to ensure client connectivity

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

Grade 12, IT Diploma

Technical qualification (IT qualification from a recognized institution)

Registrations: Data Centre Certification, A+ Certification, N+ Certification, Fibre Optic Certification, Server +

Experience required:

1 – 2 years working in a support environment supporting customers and IT equipment.

Working in a help desk environment supporting customers

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:Results Delivery

Apply cost effectiveness principles in everyday delivery to contribute to achievement of departmental financial targets by following documents processes and standards

Adhere to change control processes and documented Service Level Agreements in line with business guidelines to ensure that results are up to standard and on time

Ensure that results are delivered timeously by planning ahead with the team so as to document all client issues for reference purposes

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Maintain effective stakeholder relationships by adhering to incident management and change management processes to provide input to problem management processes

Ensure clients uphold their contractual agreements and follow required procedures and agreed utilisation of the various reticulation systems

Track calls and changes and have continued discussions with stakeholders to understand and execute requests according to expectations

Ensure that stakeholders follow documented processes by issuing documented guidelines and checking them as and when required to maintain positive working relationships

Give regular and prompt feedback to stakeholders to build and maintain effective stakeholder relationships

Process Management

Plan stakeholder work sessions to ensure that customer requirements and delivery results are aligned and meeting their expectations

Measure progress by tracking incidents against SLA requirements to ensure progress and good delivery results

Follow process and company standards by managing risk and to refrain from actioning any work during trading times

Work closely with other teams and all stakeholders to understand the nature of the issues and compile a report to identify the root cause of issues

Put corrective actions in place from reviewing incidents on the report so as to prevent those issues from reoccurring in the future

Provide first level support by monitoring and then troubleshooting technical problems in the client??s colocation environment

Plan actions to assist clients with installations by troubleshooting inside their racks and equipment

Handle difficult clients in a professional manner and deal with problems by following the policies and procedures of the company

Work ad hoc shifts outside of working hours, over weekends and in the evenings to accommodate customers in meeting their time slots

Accommodate international customers by taking into account their time zones and providing assistance to them during those misaligned time frames

Enforce the company standards on customers by inspecting all incidents and requests for quality control purposes

Adhere to local and international hardware and cabling standards by researching / learning and understanding requirements and adapting them to customer needs

Monitor network and connectivity issues by identifying any risks within the data centre so as to ensure effective risk management is actioned

Take ownership to resolve customer issues/problems effectively without supervision by firstly taking into account the impact on the company network and clients?? infrastructure and then resolving them accordingly

Perform installations and trouble shooting in the co-location data centre by following process to solve customer problems

Learn more/Apply for this position