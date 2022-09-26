Downloads on app markets see slight stall

The number of app downloads on Google Play and iOS stores has taken a tumble during the second quarter of 2022, according to the numbers presented by SafeBettingSites.com, which says the combined number of downloads on both stores decreased by 4,2% y-o-y.

According to the numbers available on Statista.com, the combined number of app downloads in both markets was 34,4-billion during the second quarter of 2022. During the same quarter in 2021, 35,9-billion downloads had taken place. Hence, the number of downloads decreased by 4,2% in Q2 year-on-year.

In the first quarter of 2022, 36,8-billion apps were downloaded. Hence, Q2 downloads were down by 6,5% compared to the previous quarter.

When we look at app markets separately, downloads were down in both markets during Q2. On Google Play, downloads dropped from 28-billion to 27-billion in successive Q2s. Hence, downloads on Google Play dropped by 3,6% Y-o-Y. In comparison, downloads on App Store were down from 7,9-billion to 7,4-billion – a Y-o-Y drop of 6,3%.

Google Play downloads went down from 28,3-billion to 27-billion from Q1 to Q2. This drop reduced the downloads by 4,6% – slightly more significant than the Y-o-Y drop. App Store downloads went down from 8,5-billion in Q1 to 7,4-billion in Q2.

Google Play also witnessed a decrease in customer spending, but spending on App Store was slightly increased.

Customer spending decreased from $11,3-billion in 2021 Q2 to $10,6-billion in 2022 Q2. Hence, App Store spending was reduced by 6,2% year-on-year. In contrast, App Store spending increased from $20,8-billion in Q2 2021 to $21,9-billion in Q2 2022 – an increase of 5,3%. When we look at combined numbers, overall spending increased from $32,1-billion to $32,5-billion – a meagre increase of 0,9%.

Customer spending on Google Play in Q2 also decreased from the previous quarter. Customers spent $10,7-billion in Q1 and only $10,6-billion in Q2. App Store spending slightly increased from $21,8-billion to $21,9-billion. Overall spending remained constant during the past two quarters.