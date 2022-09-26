IT Administrator – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are searching for a IT Administrator to join our team in Randburg.
Role Objective:
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation
- CSAM (Certified in Software Asset Management)
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL Practitioner or Higher Certificate
Experience Required:
- 2 years?? experience as a Software/Hardware Asset Manager and CMDB maintenance
- Extended experience in Software asset management, compliancy assessment and monitoring of application consumption
- Extended experience in Asset management
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.
- Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.
- Communicate risks with GT Asset Manager and action remediation plans.
- Provide improvements for identified gaps in the Software Asset Management Process.
- Creation of procedural documentation and work instructions.
- Monitor software harvesting and update regularly.
- Escalating risks with financial impacts timeously.