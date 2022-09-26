IT Administrator – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 26, 2022

The Role: We are searching for a IT Administrator to join our team in Randburg.

Role Objective:

  • Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.
  • Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation
  • CSAM (Certified in Software Asset Management)

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL Practitioner or Higher Certificate

Experience Required:

  • 2 years?? experience as a Software/Hardware Asset Manager and CMDB maintenance
  • Extended experience in Software asset management, compliancy assessment and monitoring of application consumption
  • Extended experience in Asset management

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.
  • Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.
  • Communicate risks with GT Asset Manager and action remediation plans.
  • Provide improvements for identified gaps in the Software Asset Management Process.
  • Creation of procedural documentation and work instructions.
  • Monitor software harvesting and update regularly.
  • Escalating risks with financial impacts timeously.

