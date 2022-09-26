IT Administrator – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are searching for a IT Administrator to join our team in Randburg.

Role Objective:

Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.

Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation

CSAM (Certified in Software Asset Management)

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL Practitioner or Higher Certificate

Experience Required:

2 years?? experience as a Software/Hardware Asset Manager and CMDB maintenance

Extended experience in Software asset management, compliancy assessment and monitoring of application consumption

Extended experience in Asset management

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Communicate risks with GT Asset Manager and action remediation plans.

Provide improvements for identified gaps in the Software Asset Management Process.

Creation of procedural documentation and work instructions.

Monitor software harvesting and update regularly.

Escalating risks with financial impacts timeously.

