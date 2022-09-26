IT Technician

Responsibilities:

Cabling, installation, configuration, and support of network equipment (both wired and wireless).

Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.

Review client requirements and define the optimal networking solutions in accordance with organizational policies.

Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.

Fault finding

Job Requirements:

Minimum 2 years’ experience in related positions

Related qualifications (A+, N+, Diploma IT)

Desired Skills:

Installation

Network Support

Problem Solving

About The Employer:

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an IT Technician, that will be joining their team. The IT Technician will be reporting directly to the IT Manager.

