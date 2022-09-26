Responsibilities:
- Cabling, installation, configuration, and support of network equipment (both wired and wireless).
- Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.
- Review client requirements and define the optimal networking solutions in accordance with organizational policies.
- Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.
- Fault finding
Job Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in related positions
- Related qualifications (A+, N+, Diploma IT)
Desired Skills:
- Installation
- Network Support
- Problem Solving
About The Employer:
Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an IT Technician, that will be joining their team. The IT Technician will be reporting directly to the IT Manager.