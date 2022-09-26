Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Technology Integrator / Backend Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Kafka
- PostgreSQL/JDBC
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms Preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
- At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
- Implementation of Backend Services
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Development
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
- Core Java
- J2EE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years