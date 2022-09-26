Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 26, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Technology Integrator / Backend Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Kafka
  • PostgreSQL/JDBC
  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms Preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
  • At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Git
  • Maven or Jenkins
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
  • Sound experience in developing backend applications:
  • Architecture and Interface Design
  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
  • Implementation of Backend Services

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Development
  • Java 8
  • Spring Framework
  • Core Java
  • J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.