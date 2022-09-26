Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Technology Integrator / Backend Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

Sound knowledge in Java

Kafka

PostgreSQL/JDBC

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms Preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes

At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

Java

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

Implementation of Backend Services

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Development

Java 8

Spring Framework

Core Java

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position