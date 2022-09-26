Manager: Business Intelligence – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Business Intelligence (BI) Manager is responsible for implementation of the BI strategy and lead the strategic design and maintenance of BI solutions including the technical initiatives. Supports IT digital transformation capabilities by facilitating the formation and implementation of digital strategy, while delivering innovative, accurate and on time solutions. Ensures that the use of BI solutions enhances real-time business decision making. Overseeing the translation of business needs to technical specifications and deploying BI solutions, reporting tools and ensure that the data analytics platforms are developed and maintained. Create visualizations for business and develop or update technical information where necessary. Leads a team of BI Developer and Data Analyst.

Desired Skills:

Database Management Systems

Online Analytical Process (OLAP) and Extract

Transform

Load (ETL) Framework

SQL queries and SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

