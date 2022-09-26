Mobile Developer

The Role: The role of the Mobile App Developer is responsible for championing thedevelopment of high-quality designs and solutions. This role requires participation intechnical designs and the development and maintenance of software and otherdigital applications or services. The incumbent will be expected to createprototypes, develop user-centred software, and advise on technical [URL Removed] role requires fundamentals in engineering practices, an analytical and data driven approach to problem solving, while following DevOps, SRE and Cloud Basedpractices.

This role is available in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Skills and Experience:

Matric, with a degree in Computer Science/ Engineering/ Mathematics orrelated.

3-5 years of experience in mobile application development.

Knowledge of, and experience in mobile frameworks and technologiessuch as:

o Flutter

o Experience creating code bridges/channels between native andflutter

o Collaboration tools e.g.Confluence, Jira, Microsoft Teams, Slack

o CI/CD technologies e.g.Jenkins and Git

o Native development – Java and Swift

o Mobile and API Testing Frameworks

o Architecture and Design: Event Driven Architecture / API First /Domain driven design.

Knowledge of coding design patterns and experience working withinformation architecture and design interfaces.

Ability to explain and articulate complex topics to various levelsstakeholders.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for working on software development initiatives throughout thesoftware development life cycle.

Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban).

Work in a DevOps culture.

Partner with scrum master, product owner, Business Analysts and otherdevelopers to ensure optimised project delivery.

Provide sizing and scoping for development work required.

Operate as a subject matter expert across the development initiatives.

Develop technical specifications and software application architecture

and designs.

and designs. Build Front-end and/or back-end solutions on the mobile digitalchannel/platform.

Build cloud based functional mobile applications at an enterprise level.

Build and test software prototypes.

Design and implement test strategy and/or test plans based on continuoustesting principles.

Apply engineering principles for design, development, maintenance,testing and evaluation of software.

Apply knowledge relating to the architecture of relevant systems.

Develop, implement and improve the tools to enable software development.

Identify issues that will enhance system quality, development and standardoperating procedures.

Client engagement to drive new products/ features and to ensureoperational excellence.

Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects,

developers, UX designers, business analysts.

developers, UX designers, business analysts. Drive technology design and implementation.

Enable rapid iteration.

Personality and Attributes:

Customer focus

Multi-functional team collaboration

Data-driven and attention to detail and big picture

Action Oriented

Continuous Improvement Management

Automation

Problem Finding and Solving

Conflict management and resolution

High EQ

