Power BI Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

4 + years of proven experience as a BI Developer (SSIS, SSAS,Power BI, SQL).

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions.

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

Background in data warehouse design (eg. dimensional modelling) and data mining.

Create tools to store data (eg. OLAP cubes).

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.

Good communication skill and the ability to convince customer with positive demeanour and fitment to work within the TCS ecosystem

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSAS

Power BI

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A purpose-led organization that is building a meaningful future through innovation, technology, and collective knowledge. We’re #BuildingOnBelief.

A part of the Tata group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries.

TCS South Africa (Pty) was formed as a subsidiary of TCS in 2007 to enable the company to serve its South African and sub-Saharan customers better, making it one of the first Indian IT services and consulting companies to enter South Africa.

With operations in South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia and Uganda, TCS South Africa’s business objectives include the incubation of domestic IT talent and building of IT delivery capabilities. The company’s strategy is to train and transfer globally competitive IT processes and methodologies to local firms and citizens.

TCS counts many leading South African business houses, financial institutions, telecom service providers, educational institutions and government organisations as its clients.

Community activities TCS’s corporate sustainability activities in South Africa revolve around empowerment and giving back to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position