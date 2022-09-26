Senior Application Technical Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

To drive as well as lead the support, maintenance and enhancement of all Business Solutions and Technology applications to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Drive or lead the monitoring of the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal long-term performance.
- Take responsibility for ensuring system availability, configuration, upgrades and general support for all BSTD applications.
- Take responsibility for driving enhancements of all BSTD applications through the installation of new features and configuring of solution architecture throughout the application lifecycle to ensure delivery of new functionality.
- Provide guidance and technical input to resolving high complexity issues across all BSTD applications.
- Lead engagements with cross-functional stakeholders and take responsibility for managing the relationship.
- Keep abreast of industry best practices and technologies, and lead implementation thereof to optimise effective and efficient business applications.
- Impart knowledge of the technical environment to the system development team.
- Proactively identify and drive initiatives to ensure compliance and adherence to security and application standards across all BSTD applications
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/Information Technology or equivalent qualification; and
- 8?10 years of experience in supporting, maintaining and enhancing the business intelligence and collaborations environments.
Additional requirements include:
- Effective communication;
- Judgement and decision-making;
- Client and stakeholder focus;
- Drive for results;
- Planning and organising;
- Problem-solving and analysis;
- Conceptual thinking; and
- Building and managing relationships.
