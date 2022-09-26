Senior Application Technical Specialist

To drive as well as lead the support, maintenance and enhancement of all Business Solutions and Technology applications to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Drive or lead the monitoring of the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal long-term performance.

Take responsibility for ensuring system availability, configuration, upgrades and general support for all BSTD applications.

Take responsibility for driving enhancements of all BSTD applications through the installation of new features and configuring of solution architecture throughout the application lifecycle to ensure delivery of new functionality.

Provide guidance and technical input to resolving high complexity issues across all BSTD applications.

Lead engagements with cross-functional stakeholders and take responsibility for managing the relationship.

Keep abreast of industry best practices and technologies, and lead implementation thereof to optimise effective and efficient business applications.

Impart knowledge of the technical environment to the system development team.

Proactively identify and drive initiatives to ensure compliance and adherence to security and application standards across all BSTD applications

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/Information Technology or equivalent qualification; and

8?10 years of experience in supporting, maintaining and enhancing the business intelligence and collaborations environments.

Additional requirements include:

Effective communication;

Judgement and decision-making;

Client and stakeholder focus;

Drive for results;

Planning and organising;

Problem-solving and analysis;

Conceptual thinking; and

Building and managing relationships.

Desired Skills:

• Effective communication

• Problem-solving

• Planning and organising

Learn more/Apply for this position