Senior Business Analyst

12 months extendable contract
B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics,BTech); and
– Diploma in Business Analysis
– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage
– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’experience in Information Management).
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Data Management
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree