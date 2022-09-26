Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 26, 2022

12 months extendable contract
B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics,BTech); and
– Diploma in Business Analysis
– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage
– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’experience in Information Management).

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Data Management
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

