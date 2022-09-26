The Role: We are searching for a Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.
Job Objective:
The candidate will need to work on historic, Old, idea sets and implement modern functionality into an existing system in a lot of cases changing synchronous programming into a sync while retaining logical integrity
Our ideal candidate should have a good understanding on current securities (SSL,TLS, etc.) and how to include them into current unsecure communications
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Qualification in Computer Information Systems or relevant qualification preferably Diploma or Degree in Information System
Preferred Qualifications:
- Microsoft Office competent (Word, Excel, Visio and PowerPoint)
- Knowledge of .NET Web and Windows based applications and Services
- Knowledge in SQL
- Be up to date with latest technology
- Ability to develop and communicate to API??s .
- Xamarin mobile development advantageous
- LLBGEN knowledge advantageous.
- Crystal reports knowledge and advantage
Experience Required:
- Experience in Windows Communication Foundation will be an advantage
- Experience in Microsoft Reporting will be an advantage
- Experience in Access Control, Time and Attendance will be an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Thorough knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle
- Knowledge of Microsoft Technologies in .NET framework and SQL
- Knowledge of Workforce Management Payroll or HR solutions will be an advantage
- Solid understanding of labor regulations and industry requirements
- Good knowledge of Human Resource Solutions
- Solid understanding of Integration levels, device level integrations, and automation
- Good knowledge of API design and Application level integrations
- Solid understanding of design patterns and application levels
- Write, modify and debug software and Queries in Visual Studio .NET (C#,VB .NET, HTML,XML,AJAX etc.?) and SQL.
- Write software to create multi-threaded or user interface event driven applications, either stand-alone and those which access servers or services
- Use source debuggers and visual development environments
- Basic Testing and documentation of software for client applications and training of the HLS team
- Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents
- Perform coding to written technical specifications
- Investigate, analyze and document reported defects / bugs
- Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects
- Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
- Performs related duties as assigned
- Understand and apply best practice techniques to software testing and releases
- Ongoing testing on current and new releases
- Quality assessment and feasibility on current installations for new releases
- Communicate results back in a predefined manner
- Compile and keep system user and internal training documentation up to date
- Version Control of all released systems and documentation
- Identifying, logging and verifying defects using a defect tracking system
- Following up on defects / System bugs
- Problem-Solving ?? Solution architects need to be
excellent problem-solvers, able to quickly change
direction based on updated client specifications or
system limitations
Personality and Attributes:
- Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests, and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications
- Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, k-NN, Nave Bayes and artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks
- Excellent written verbal and written communication skills for coordinating across various teams and ensuring complex data science methodologies can be explained to non-technical individuals
- Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time