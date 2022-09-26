Senior Software Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are searching for a Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.

Job Objective:

The candidate will need to work on historic, Old, idea sets and implement modern functionality into an existing system in a lot of cases changing synchronous programming into a sync while retaining logical integrity

Our ideal candidate should have a good understanding on current securities (SSL,TLS, etc.) and how to include them into current unsecure communications

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Qualification in Computer Information Systems or relevant qualification preferably Diploma or Degree in Information System

Preferred Qualifications:

Microsoft Office competent (Word, Excel, Visio and PowerPoint)

Knowledge of .NET Web and Windows based applications and Services

Knowledge in SQL

Be up to date with latest technology

Ability to develop and communicate to API??s .

Xamarin mobile development advantageous

LLBGEN knowledge advantageous.

Crystal reports knowledge and advantage

Experience Required:

Experience in Windows Communication Foundation will be an advantage

Experience in Microsoft Reporting will be an advantage

Experience in Access Control, Time and Attendance will be an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Thorough knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle

Knowledge of Microsoft Technologies in .NET framework and SQL

Knowledge of Workforce Management Payroll or HR solutions will be an advantage

Solid understanding of labor regulations and industry requirements

Good knowledge of Human Resource Solutions

Solid understanding of Integration levels, device level integrations, and automation

Good knowledge of API design and Application level integrations

Solid understanding of design patterns and application levels

Write, modify and debug software and Queries in Visual Studio .NET (C#,VB .NET, HTML,XML,AJAX etc.?) and SQL.

Write software to create multi-threaded or user interface event driven applications, either stand-alone and those which access servers or services

Use source debuggers and visual development environments

Basic Testing and documentation of software for client applications and training of the HLS team

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents

Perform coding to written technical specifications

Investigate, analyze and document reported defects / bugs

Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects

Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates

Performs related duties as assigned

Understand and apply best practice techniques to software testing and releases

Ongoing testing on current and new releases

Quality assessment and feasibility on current installations for new releases

Communicate results back in a predefined manner

Compile and keep system user and internal training documentation up to date

Version Control of all released systems and documentation

Identifying, logging and verifying defects using a defect tracking system

Following up on defects / System bugs

Problem-Solving ?? Solution architects need to be

excellent problem-solvers, able to quickly change

direction based on updated client specifications or

system limitations

Personality and Attributes:

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests, and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, k-NN, Nave Bayes and artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks

Excellent written verbal and written communication skills for coordinating across various teams and ensuring complex data science methodologies can be explained to non-technical individuals

Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time

