Senior Software Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 26, 2022

The Role: We are searching for a Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.

Job Objective:

The candidate will need to work on historic, Old, idea sets and implement modern functionality into an existing system in a lot of cases changing synchronous programming into a sync while retaining logical integrity

Our ideal candidate should have a good understanding on current securities (SSL,TLS, etc.) and how to include them into current unsecure communications

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric
  • Qualification in Computer Information Systems or relevant qualification preferably Diploma or Degree in Information System

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Microsoft Office competent (Word, Excel, Visio and PowerPoint)
  • Knowledge of .NET Web and Windows based applications and Services
  • Knowledge in SQL
  • Be up to date with latest technology
  • Ability to develop and communicate to API??s .
  • Xamarin mobile development advantageous
  • LLBGEN knowledge advantageous.
  • Crystal reports knowledge and advantage

Experience Required:

  • Experience in Windows Communication Foundation will be an advantage
  • Experience in Microsoft Reporting will be an advantage
  • Experience in Access Control, Time and Attendance will be an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Thorough knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Technologies in .NET framework and SQL
  • Knowledge of Workforce Management Payroll or HR solutions will be an advantage
  • Solid understanding of labor regulations and industry requirements
  • Good knowledge of Human Resource Solutions
  • Solid understanding of Integration levels, device level integrations, and automation
  • Good knowledge of API design and Application level integrations
  • Solid understanding of design patterns and application levels
  • Write, modify and debug software and Queries in Visual Studio .NET (C#,VB .NET, HTML,XML,AJAX etc.?) and SQL.
  • Write software to create multi-threaded or user interface event driven applications, either stand-alone and those which access servers or services
  • Use source debuggers and visual development environments
  • Basic Testing and documentation of software for client applications and training of the HLS team
  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents
  • Perform coding to written technical specifications
  • Investigate, analyze and document reported defects / bugs
  • Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects
  • Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
  • Performs related duties as assigned
  • Understand and apply best practice techniques to software testing and releases
  • Ongoing testing on current and new releases
  • Quality assessment and feasibility on current installations for new releases
  • Communicate results back in a predefined manner
  • Compile and keep system user and internal training documentation up to date
  • Version Control of all released systems and documentation
  • Identifying, logging and verifying defects using a defect tracking system
  • Following up on defects / System bugs
  • Problem-Solving ?? Solution architects need to be
    excellent problem-solvers, able to quickly change
    direction based on updated client specifications or
    system limitations

Personality and Attributes:

  • Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests, and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications
  • Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, k-NN, Nave Bayes and artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks
  • Excellent written verbal and written communication skills for coordinating across various teams and ensuring complex data science methodologies can be explained to non-technical individuals
  • Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time

