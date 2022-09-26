Solution Architect [Technical] – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting aSolution Architect [Technical] team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.
Your functions will include: Managing new Service Commercialization within the frameworks and processes to operationalize new services. Overtime may be required.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric certificate
- Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]
- Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelor??s Degree in Information Technology
Experience Required:
- 5 years?? experience in a Technical Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
- Strong scripting experience within the context of Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration.
- Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Design and build new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes
- Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations.
- Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
- Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
- Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
- Keeping all parties involved with progress.
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
Personality and Attributes:
- Senior person with strong technical skills
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions
- Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner