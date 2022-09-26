Solutions Architect – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: At Prime Reason, we believe that the collective effort of all our people is the key to the success of our business functions and ongoing engagement with our customers.

Our vibrant and independent people are organized into autonomous teams on a project-by-project basis and stay close to the customers through the lifespan of the engagement, which opens up opportunities for growth and development.

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our team and implement systems architecture to help solve our organization??s network problems.

Solution Architect responsibilities include testing and integrating program software systems to address and solve specific business problems within an organization.

Ultimately, you will work with the organization??s leaders to identify problems and then work with our IT Team to address those problems with innovative software solutions.

Skills and Experience: To be successful as a solution architect, you should be able to integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture. An outstanding solution architect should be able to explain complex problems to management in layman??s terms. Your responsibilities will include and is not limited to:

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company??s needs.

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Key Accountabilities:

Bachelor??s degree in information technology, software engineering, computer science, or related field.

Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design.

Previous project management experience is advantageous.

In-depth understanding of coding languages (C#, CSS, JavaScript, HTML, SQL).

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and database systems.

Competent and familiar with cloud based environments.

Managing technical resources.

Efficient communication skills.

Strong organizational and leadership skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position