SQL Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Role Purpose:
We are looking for an experienced SQL Developer who will form part of a small team and initially be involved in the migration of SSRS reports, daily monitoring, documenting and later assist with the complete business intelligence stack (Ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting and creation of actionable insights)
Focus of roles:
- Create new reports or dashboards based on supplied requirements
- Perform tests to ensure accurate compliance with project requirements
- Be comfortable documenting processes along the way
Responsibilities & Duties:
- Create, change and manage reports
- Access, investigate and extract data as needed
- Test data for completeness and correctness
- Provide support to internal users
- Issue investigation and resolution
- Investigate systems and document
- Problem escalation as needed
Requirements:
- Matric (NQF 4)
- Own transport
- Computer Literacy (MS Office, Excel)
- 3+ years’ experience working with ANSI SQL
- Good understanding of relational databases
- Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA, Azure and Power BI would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- migration of SSRS reports
- daily monitoring
- Ingestion
- transformation
- modelling
- reporting
- creation of actionable insights
- relational databases