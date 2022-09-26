System Support and Implementation Specialist at Bay Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

-
Analyses fund rules, policies, and mandates and summarize in a fund setup document
Perform set up for new business perform data analysis, uploads, and reconciliation
Independently attend meetings with Trustees, previous administrators and employers
- Perform administration process training to new clients and perform system testing on new functionality
Write test cases for new functionality write business specifications for system enhancement and developments
Matric
- Database administration (MCSA Certificate)/ My SQL
- Knowledge of structured query language (SQL)
- 2 to 4 years experience in a similar position (non-negotiable)
- Retirement Fund Administration experience
- Financial Acumen
Desired Skills:
- Retirement Fund Administration
- SQL
- MSCA Cerificate
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Employee Benefits Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund