Top tech priorities for midsize enterprises

Security and risk management, application and integration strategies, and infrastructure and operations are the top three technology priorities for midsize enterprises (MSEs) in 2022, according to a recent survey from Gartner.

“MSEs are shifting investments and even increasing budgets to fund their top technology priorities,” says Mike Cisek, vice-president analyst at Gartner. “However, the accelerated rate of change in security, infrastructure, applications and cloud ecosystems complicates the selection of new tools, requiring MSE technology leaders to rapidly operationalise investments to deliver time to value.”

The Gartner survey was conducted from March through April 2022 among 134 MSE CIOs and IT leaders. Respondents were asked to identify current active IT projects, which correlated with their top technology priorities.

As MSE technology leaders head into the 2023 budgeting season, they face challenges including inflationary headwinds and a potential economic recession. Due to the size and scale of their operations, MSEs are often the first to feel the effects of inflation and are most susceptible to long-term negative impacts.

In the 2022 Gartner CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey, 86% of MSE CEOs cited a belief that there would be a significant rise in inflation, with the majority anticipating that inflationary impacts would be felt for the subsequent 12 to 36 months. The most common response to inflation among MSE CEOs was to increase prices, followed by cost optimisation efforts.

“Historically, the response to economic uncertainty has been to cut costs as opposed to championing new or additional investment,” says Cisek. “Yet within a typical MSE, IT spending accounts for 4,7% of total revenue on average, leaving little room for cost optimisation efforts.

“During times of economic uncertainty, digital investments must align to business priority and support finance’s cash-flow strategies. MSEs can most effectively navigate inflation by rationalising their technology portfolios while investing in solutions that will yield financial or productivity benefits to IT, employees and customers.”