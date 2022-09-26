x3 2nd Line IT Support Engineer (Mandarin; Italian & German) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 26, 2022

The Role: We are looking for 3 2nd line IT Support engineers with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Skills and Experience: Essential:

  • Grade 12
  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
  • A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications
  • Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.
  • Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written

Preferred:

  • ITIL Foundation
  • Microsoft 365
  • Azure
  • AD
  • Soft skills certificates
  • Mobile Technology certifications

Some server and network support experience

Key Accountabilities:

  • Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.
  • Call Management
  • Working to SLAs
  • Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.
  • Building strong relationships with customers.
  • The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
  • A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
  • Remote Incident Resolution
  • Software Deployment
  • Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

